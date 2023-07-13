New Barcelona signing reveals he is in the process of learning Catalan

On Thursday, Inigo Martinez was officially presented as a Barcelona player. The 32-year-old signed his first contract at the club, alongside Joan Laporta, at the Joan Gamper Sports City.

Martinez also faced questions from the world’s media. During the press conference, he was asked a number of questions, one of which surrounded the El Clasico rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid. The veteran central defender firmly believes that his new club is the better of the two sides, as per El Desmarque.

“Barca better than Madrid? Needless to say, yes. The team proved that last year. Why not again this year? We have a great team. You see the work they’re doing and you see last year’s titles. I know where I come from, what the club and what I need to do.

“We come to win and to fight for our position with others. We are above all people and teammates. The best thing is to perform 100% and be better than our rivals.”

Martinez also revealed he is in the process of learning Catalan, as his adjustment to life at Barcelona continues.

“Soon, I will answer some questions in Catalan.”

Martinez has the makings of a very good piece of business for Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez will hope that translates when the new season begins next month.