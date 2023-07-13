Juventus officially leave European Super League project, Barcelona and Real Madrid left as only members

After weeks of speculation, Juventus have now announced that they are withdrawing from the European Super League.

The Italian giants, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, had kept the project alive for the last two years when its initial proposal collapsed after nine of the 12 founding members pulled out following major backlash.

Juventus have now decided to do the same as a goodwill gesture towards UEFA, which also included forfeiting their place in next season’s Europa Conference League. They have released a statement on the matter.

“Reference is made to our previous communication dated 6 June 2023, pursuant to which Juventus announced the commencement of a period of discussions with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, clubs not having hitherto announced their intention to exit the Super League project, in respect of Juventus’ proposed decision to exit from said project.

“Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit therefrom, but it also acknowledges that, under the applicable contractual terms, its exit will be completed and effective only if previously authorised by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the remaining clubs involved in the Super League Project.”

It leaves Barcelona and Real Madrid as the sole remaining members of the Super League. The news could spell an end to the project, which has shown signs of being revived earlier this year.