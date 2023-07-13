Girona strengthen attack with Brazilian starlet arriving on loan

Girona lost a number of players who were on loan in Catalonia last season, but Sporting Director Quique Carcel is starting to build out the squad again.

Following the arrival of former Ajax, Manchester United and Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind, Girona have confirmed the loan addition of Savio Moreira.

The 19-year-old right winger joins from ESTAC Troyes on loan, having spent last season at PSV Eindhoven in the same capacity. There he managed 8 appearances and 2 assists, although he did spend some time playing with their under-21 side.

Youngest Brasilerao player ever. Meet Savio Moreira

Credits: Scouting FR YouTube pic.twitter.com/Ah4qB7WPl4 — Udhav (@udhavarora) October 12, 2020

Troyes, like Girona, are part of the City Group and have links to Manchester City. Formerly of Atletico Mineiro in his native Brazil, he moved to France for €6.5m, but is yet to make an appearance for them.

Given his lack of experince, it is tricky to know what to expect from Savio, but he is quick, skillful and tries to beat his man when he can, very much fitting the mould of the classic Brazilian winger.