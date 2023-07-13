FIFA award Barcelona and Real Madrid multi-million sums

Barcelona and Real Madrid head the list of Spanish clubs to receive compensation from FIFA, following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Each club are due a compensation fee from FIFA for the use of their players at the World Cup, which amounts to just under €10k per day per player. In total FIFA handed out €142.7m in compensation to clubs around the world.

English sides received the most compensation amounting to €33.87m, while Spain were second with a total of €21.74m heading to the Spanish sides. Manchester City received more than anyone else, taking home €4.13m, just ahead of Barcelona with €4.08m. Real Madrid took home €3.45m.

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla were given €2.9m and €2.41m respectively, while Villarreal, Valencia and Real Betis all broke the €1m mark.

The 17 players Barcelona sent to the World Cup were more than anyone else, although City’s clearly lasted longer. While it may seem like a trivial amount in the grand scheme of multi-million transfers for most of these clubs, it could pay a chunk of someone’s salary for a season.

Images via FIFA and Diario AS