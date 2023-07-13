Fabrizio Romano provides update on Ferran Torres future following Newcastle United links

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres has been one of several names consistently linked with a move away from Camp Nou this summer, but so far it appears there is little in the works.

The Blaugrana are in desperate need of sales to facilitate any further deals this summer, and Torres is seen as both a player that is expendable and one that holds value. However they are keen not to him lose much more value, given he moved for €55m from Manchester City, and are reportedly considering a loan for Ferran.

While there have been relatively few names of clubs thrown around, in England, Newcastle United have been linked to Torres on several occasions.

Caught Offside spoke to Fabrizio Romano on the matter, with his answers available in his Substack column.

“I’m not aware of anything concrete. Barcelona would be open to discuss in case of big proposals but nothing has happened as of now, it’s very quiet.”

The profile and idea of Torres fit well with what Xavi Hernandez wants from his forwards, but so far he and Barcelona are yet to see the production or results to go with it. Last season he managed just seven goals and three assists in 45 games, and currently is on the outside of the starting line-up looking in.