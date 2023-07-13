Cadiz lose major asset as star winger exits to join Spartak Moscow

Cadiz have lost one of their major attacking threats, following Theo Bongonda’s move to Spartak Moscow.

The Belgian winger spent just a single season at Cadiz, but contributed significantly to their survival last season, scoring 4 times and assisting thrice in 31 La Liga games. Those goal contributions accounted for just over 23% of their total, and secured some valuable results.

Bongonda moves to Spartak on a four-year deal, where he will work under another Spanish manager in Guillermo Abascal, formerly of Basil and the Sevilla youth ranks. The fee was not published, but is believed to be around €7m.

Cadiz have already brought in Darwin Machis on loan, and have Bryan Ocampo, Awer Mabil and Ivan Alejo as natural wingers, but might now be tempted to dip back into the market to replace Bongonda given his importance. Find out exactly what Cadiz need this transfer window here, in our transfer analysis piece.