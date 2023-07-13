Barcelona standing firm on €15m valuation of defender after talks with Tottenham Hotspur

It has been a mixed start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona. They have made three very good signings (Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque), but they have struggled to move players on.

Given their poor financial situation, selling players is essential in order to be able to register all of their new signings. However, only Samuel Umtiti has left, and because he left after agreeing to terminate his contract, Barcelona did not receive any fee for him.

Efforts are still continuing to sell first team players, and one that is well-placed to leave is Clement Lenglet. The French defender has been kept away from pre-season training as Barcelona are working on a deal with Tottenham Hotspur, which would see the Premier League side sign him permanently.

However, as reported by Sport, an agreement is far from close, as Tottenham Hotspur are currently not prepared to meet Barcelona’s asking price of €15m.

Barcelona are determined to not be taking advantage of by club despite their precarious financial situation, but they can’t afford to not sell players like Lenglet this summer, so they may soon be forced into giving in .