Barcelona failing in their attempts to settle Pedri debt using young central defender

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona have been working on re-signing young defender Mika Marmol from FC Andorra.

The 22-year-old, who joined the LaLiga Hypermotion outfit on a free transfer last summer, had an outstanding 2022-23 season. As a result, several LaLiga sides have registered an interest in signing him, one of which is Barcelona, who can re-sign him for just €1m.

However, the Blaugrana do not intend to keep him. Instead, they are planning to sell him immediately to Las Palmas, in a deal that would settle the debt that they owe regarding the transfer of Pedri in 2020.

However, negotiations between Barcelona and Las Palmas have stalled of late, according to MD. This is because the LaLiga champions want to install a buy-back clause in the deal, which Las Palmas are not convinced by.

Barcelona’s financial issues are well-documented, and they will hope to settle any debts as soon as possible, so that the situation does not get even worse. However, in this case, things are not looking too good at this stage.