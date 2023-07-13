Barcelona defender with all options open this summer

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest has not enjoyed the auspicious of starts to his career in Catalonia, and uncertainty reigns over his future.

Dest came in under Ronald Koeman for in excess of €20m from Ajax, and was very much the Dutchman’s starting right-back for the few months they were together. But when Xavi Hernandez took over, Dest spent the vast majority of time on the bench.

That was the case under Stefano Pioli too. Moving to Milan on loan, wasn’t even making the bench by the end of his spell.

Now on his return, Barcelona are keen to find an exit to Dest. Earlier in the summer he was linked to Union Berlin, but that talk has died down, and currently he is without offers. MD say that anything could happen with him, including another loan or remaining at the club.

They point out that he has many of the traits that Xavi values in a full-back, who adds depth and can get to the byline, and tha there is a chance he persuades Xavi to try him again on their preseason tour, or more likely sparks interest from other sides.

Last time Dest exited the club it was preceded by hints from Xavi that he had failed to grasp the system that he was trying to implement.

Image via John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images for USSF