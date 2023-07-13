Atletico Madrid to secure €10-15m windfall as Brazilian defender nears Marseille move

Having sold Geoffrey Kondogbia to Marseille earlier this summer, Atletico Madrid have again agreed to sell one of their players to the Ligue 1 side.

This time, it will be Renan Lodi that is swapping Spain for France. Multiple sources have reported that an agreement has been reached between Atletico and Marseille, and the Brazilian international left-back could be announced by the end of this week.

As reported by Matteo Moretto, Atletico will receive €10-15m for Lodi, and they will also retain a 20% sell-on clause, which will be activated if he were to leave Marseille in the future.

The funds will be well-received by Atletico, who could now use them towards signing a new defensive midfielder, which is their next target in the transfer market. Marco Verratti is their primary option, although they can also interested in Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sofyan Amrabat.

In terms of departures, Atletico Madrid’s attention will now turn to whether Joao Felix leaves the club this summer. The Portuguese does not appear to have any future at the club, although interest in his services has been scarce of late.