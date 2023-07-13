Atletico Madrid to loan out latest signing, two clubs earmarked as possible destinations

On Thursday, Atletico Madrid unveiled Santiago Mourino as their fourth summer signing. The 21-year-old joins from Racing Club de Montevideo, and he has signed a five-year contract.

Unlike Atletico’s first three signings (Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu and Cesar Azpilicueta), Mourino is not expected to remain with the first team for the 2023-24 season. Diego Simeone will run the rule over him during the start of pre-season, and then he will be loaned out, as per Diario AS.

Atletico are keen for Mourino to get regular first team football under his belt next season, and they will decide between two teams for his home in 2023-24: Cadiz and Real Zaragoza.

Cadiz will allow Mourino to play in LaLiga, while Zaragoza have proven to be useful for Atletico in terms of developing their young players, as it was where Giuliano Simeone spent last season on loan.

Atletico Madrid will take care when making the decision, as they value Mourino as a long-term option for their first team. Bedding into Spanish football will be crucial, as is getting regular minutes under his belt.