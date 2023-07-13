Alvaro Morata taking Saudi Arabia proposal seriously after initial rejection

Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata recently extended his deal until 2026, but that has not ruled out an exit this summer.

The Spanish international is content in Madrid, and his family is settled in the city he grew up in, but has no shortage of interest. Milan have been heavily linked with Morata, but it looks as if the numbers being demanded from Atletico are too high for the Rossoneri.

That is unlikely to be much of an issue for his suitors in Saudi Arabia. According to Diario AS, Morata is starting to take a move to the Middle East seriously, as the numbers on offer continue to rise. They quote a figure of €50m as the potential offer over the duration of his contract for Morata, but it appears that Morata will now consider departing Europe.

There is some debate over how much Morata would cost a buying club, with different release clauses being quoted. It does seem as if it has been reduced with the signing of his new contract however.

🚨| Atletico Madrid claims that Álvaro Morata’s release clause is €21m, however, the player’s entourage claims that it is around €10m. 💰 [🎖️: @DiMarzio] pic.twitter.com/nbAWLM70oB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 12, 2023

While Morata was a useful asset for Atletico Madrid last season, it has become clear that Diego Simeone does not have complete trust in him either. Scoring at a rate of once every three games, Morata does lots of things well, but whenever playing for Los Rojiblancos has never hit the numbers that Simeone would like.