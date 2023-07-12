WATCH: Arda Guler leaves Real Madrid defenders on the floor in ridiculous training goal

Arda Guler has been the talk of Spain for the past week, after he elected to join Real Madrid over Barcelona. There are few better ways to endear yourself to the Madridistas, but on the whole Guler is already making an impression in the Spanish capital.

While Brahim Diaz, Fran Garcia and Jude Bellingham have all returned to training, it is Guler who has been impressing fans most in the snippets available to fans.

The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder appears entirely unfazed by his move, and has been trying tricks and flicks early doors.

In particular, one goal saw him leave three defenders on the floor before slotting in a neat finish.

📋 𝑁𝑜𝑚𝑏𝑟𝑒: Arda

1𝑒𝑟 𝑎𝑝𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑑𝑜: 'Calidad'

2º 𝑎𝑝𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑖𝑑𝑜: Güler pic.twitter.com/Ngl2jBC6Y1 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) July 12, 2023

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has stated that due to the figures being reached in the Guler deal, they decided not to raise their offer when that of Real Madrid surpassed theirs. If this is any hint at how his career may go, Los Blancos will feel the Guler transfer a bargain.