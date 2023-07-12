Vitor Roque re-creates four-year old Lionel Messi after completing Barcelona move

On Wednesday, Barcelona finally completed the signing of Vitor Roque. The 18-year-old has agreed a long-term contract with his new club, although he is expected to remain at Athletico Paranaense until next summer.

Roque turned down approaches from a number of interested clubs in order to sign for Barcelona. The Brazilian international is a big fan of the Blaugrana, and that has been shown in a picture from 2019, in which he is seen posing with a Lionel Messi shirt alongside his agent, Ehler Pessoa.

After signing as a new Barcelona player, Roque took the opportunity to re-create that picture with Pessoa, using the same Barcelona shirt from four years prior.

◉ Vitor Roque & his agent Ehler Pessoa in 2019, dreaming of Barcelona move. ◉ Vitor Roque & his agent Ehler Pessoa on Sunday, after signing as Barça player. Dream has come true for Tigrinho. 🔵🔴 Vitor rejected multiple, huge proposals from Premier League to join Barça 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/jq5X8PJzwK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

Roque’s signing has generate much excitement among Barcelona fans, who will be looking forward to welcoming one of the world’s most exciting young players to their club in 2024. In the meantime, they will hope that he can carry on his excellent form for Athletico PR.