Renan Lodi “very close” to leaving Atletico Madrid as offer “between €15m-20m” is tabled by Ligue 1 side

Atletico Madrid have been very busy in the transfer market so far this summer, adding Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino to Diego Simeone’s squad ahead of the new LaLiga season, which begins next month.

While they have been successful in bringing players in, selling current squad members has been difficult. Joao Felix and Renan Lodi are two that Atletico are trying to sell this summer, although attempts have been unsuccessful so far.

However, their luck could be changing, as Vamos have reported that Lodi is very close to signing of Marseille. The French side have submitted an offer worth between €15m and €20m for the Brazilian international left-back.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Marseille have made an offer between €15m and €20m plus bonuses for Renan Lodi. The Brazilian is very close to joining the French club. [@vamos via @AtletiFrancia] pic.twitter.com/EpAlhlnIlS — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 12, 2023

Atletico had set an asking price in the region of €20m for Lodi, so it is likely that they accept Marseille’s offer. Once they do, a deal is expected to be pushed through relatively quickly.

This news is very positive for Atletico Madrid, and the funds generated should help them in their attempts to sign a new defensive midfielder.