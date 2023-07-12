Real Madrid think internally that Kylian Mbappe will remain at Paris Saint-Germain this summer

Real Madrid are playing the waiting game when it comes to Kylian Mbappe, but some believe that they will be waiting at least a year rather than a month.

Paris Saint-Germain have declared he must either leave or renew his deal, while Mbappe maintains that he wants to see out the last year of his contract, before potentially leaving on a free. Meanwhile Real Madrid are awaiting the green light to agree a price, but will only do so if it suits them.

More recent reports say that Los Blancos would rather sign Mbappe next summer, and Cadena SER say that they believe this is more likely. According to their information, Los Blancos are ready to make the deal happen without need to take any loans out.

However they believe that the €80m loyalty bonus due in September should Mbappe stay at PSG will likely mean Mbappe leaves next summer, as he will miss out. Previous reports in France have said that PSG are willing to pay at least some of that bonus, but it appears to be a major sticking point. Real Madrid do not rule out that he will remain in Paris either.

The length of this saga may end up benefitting Los Blancos in terms of the money involved, but for this season it has left Carlo Ancelotti somewhat in limbo. He will not be disappointed if Mbappe were to arrive, but he is currently preparing the season with Joselu Mato as their only natural number 9.