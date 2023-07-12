Real Madrid captain enjoys final days of holiday at running of the bulls festival

Real Madrid have returned to work for preseason this summer, but several of their international players are still enjoying the final days of their freedom.

Captain Nacho Fernandez has taken advantage of the end of his holidays in Pamplona, where the San Fermin festival is ongoing. Famous for its ‘running of the bulls’ through the streets of the city, Pamplona has become world-famous off the back of it.

Nacho was spotted at the bullring, where he spoke with bullfighter Alejandro Talavante. He commented that in Pamplona there is a different atmophere.

“This is similar to football, because of the atmosphere here. It is a very beautiful bullring. This bullring is different from all the ones I’ve been to. The truth is that it is unique and congratulations to all the fans here,” he told Mundotoro TV (via Diario AS).

Osasuna players and management opened the festival last week from the balcony of the town hall, to a rapturous reception.

The tradition of bullfighting is deeply embedded in the culture of some parts of Spain, and no doubt the San Fermin festival is an iconic part of Pamplona, but in recent years there has been growing unrest in other parts of Spain over the practice. Many see it as barbaric, with bulls deliberately stressed out over the course of hours before being killed for sport, often being slowly bled out.