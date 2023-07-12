Real Betis to receive record-breaking €20m offer for key midfielder

Real Betis have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer. Having already signed Ayoze Perez on a permanent basis, they are close to adding three more players to Manuel Pellegrini’s squad: Hector Bellerin, Marc Roca and Alex Collado.

However, they could be set to lose Sergio Canales this summer. The 32-year-old has attracted interest from Mexican side Monterrey de Rayados, who are very keen on signing the veteran midfielder.

According to Relevo, they are preparing to submit a €20m offer to Betis for Canales, which would be a record-breaking deal in Mexican football if it goes through. They are also preparing to offer Canales a contract worth €5m per season.

Despite these advances, Canales’ preference is to remain at Betis this summer. He will be competing in the Europa League once again, and he hopes to retain his place in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

Monterrey are determined to sign their man, and Real Betis are appearing to leave the decision solely up to Canales. It remains to be seen whether he does make the move to Mexico, or decides to stay in Andalusia.