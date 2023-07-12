New Valencia signing shuts down “traitor” claims after joining from city rivals

Last week, Valencia announced the signing of Pepelu from city rivals Levante. The 24-year-old joins the club after having his €5m release clause activated.

Since the announcement, there has been heated debate surrounding Pepelu’s move to Valencia. Last summer, after Levante were relegated from LaLiga, he signed a 10-year contract at the club, which was portrayed as a “lifetime” deal.

However, just one year into that, Pepelu left to join Levante’s rivals. Despite this, as he eluded to in the press conference of his unveiling (via Diario AS), he does not feel that he has betrayed his former club.

“I don’t care about people’s opinions. I don’t feel like a traitor. We all knew the situation of the club last year. We signed one thing with an illusion but the thing did not happen. In the end, this deal was the best thing for all three parties.”

Pepelu will hope to move past this talk over the next few weeks, ahead of making his Valencia debut when the LaLiga season begins in mid-August.