Federico Valverde to be notified of possible LaLiga suspension in the next two weeks

Back in April, reports began to emerge of an altercation that had taken place between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena in the parking area of the Santiago Bernabeu, following the match between Real Madrid and Villarreal.

Valverde is alleged to have punched Baena, and the matter was subsequently reported to the National Police and the RFEF’s Anti-Violence Committee. The incident was recently announced as “not proven” in the Spanish courts, so the Uruguayan will not face any criminal charges.

However, he could still be banned from playing for Real Madrid. Anti-Violence passed the matter onto the Competition Committee, and MD have reported that they now have the final proposal on the matter.

The three members of the disciplinary body (Carmen Perez, Pablo Mayor and Fernando Sequeira) will now decide whether to pass down sporting sanctions to Valverde, and they have 10 working days to come to a decision.

It means that Real Madrid will know by the 26th of July whether they will have Valverde available for the start of next season. They will be hoping that this is the case.