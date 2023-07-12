Ex-Barcelona youngster famous for scoring in 5-0 Real Madrid rout continues journeyman career in Southeast Asia

For many players, scoring in El Clasico could be considered as the highlight of their playing career, and this certainly applies to Jeffren Suarez.

The Venezuelan international came through the ranks at Barcelona, and famously scored the fifth goal in their 5-0 rout of Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid in 2010.

However, Jeffren’s career has taken a downward spiral since then. He joined Sporting CP in 2011, before returning to Spanish football with Real Valladolid three years later. However, he lasted just one year with La Pucela, before terminating his contract and joining Belgian side Eupen.

He has since played for Grasshoppers, AEK Larnica, Slaven Belupo and Al Dhaid. In 2021, he joined Lamphun Warriors in Thailand, and despite leaving them this summer, he has remained in the Southeast Asian country to sign for Chiangmai United.

Now aged 35 and very much in the twilight stages of his career, it’s safe to say that Jeffren failed to deliver on the promise he showed at Barcelona. Regardless, his name will always be synonymous with one of their greatest ever El Clasico victories.