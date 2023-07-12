Barcelona unlikely to be able to address problem position this summer – report

Barcelona have already been very active in the transfer market, having completed deals to sign Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque (who will join in 2024).

They aren’t done yet, with Joan Laporta revealing that Xavi Hernandez has asked Barcelona to make three more signings this summer: two midfielders and a right-back.

However, it may be that Barcelona are unable to do all of this business before the end of the summer transfer window, as The Athletic have reported that they are unlikely to sign a right-back, with their financial issues being the reason for this.

As such, it means that Jules Kounde will remain as first-choice right-back, despite his preference being to play in centra defence. His understudy could be Sergino Dest, who will be given the chance to prove himself during pre-season.

Right-back has been an area of major concern for Barcelona over the last few years, and given that it is unlikely to be addressed this summer, those problems are unlikely to be resolved any time soon.