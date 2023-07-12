Barcelona set to complete third signing of the week as deal for Spanish youngster edges closer

It has been a busy start to the week for Barcelona. They finally completed the signing of Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense, although the 18-year-old Brazilian international is not expected to join until next summer.

One player that will be joining sooner is Trilli. Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign the young right-back from Deportivo La Coruna, and he will initially start in Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side for the 2023-24 season.

Although a deal has not yet been announced, it is believed to be done. Trilli is expected to be joined at Barca Atletic by Diego Percan, as Jijantes FC (via Relevo) have reported that Barcelona are closing in on a deal to sign the 20-year-old from Cultural Leonesa.

Percan, who predominantly plays as a right winger, scored eight goals in the Primera Federacion last season. Barcelona will hope that he can make a big impact when he joins up with his new teammates, which should be later this month.