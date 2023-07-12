Barcelona President Joan Laporta reveals healthy relationship with Javier Tebas – ‘you can talk to him’

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has revealed that relations with La Liga President Javier Tebas are once again healthy, following a long period of insitutional battles.

Barcelona and La Liga have clashed repeatedly in recent years, but recently tensions have cooled between both their leaders and their organisations. Amongst those issues are the CVC deal and the Superleague, but Barcelona recently retired their legal complaint about the former.

Laporta told Sport that he had been pondering a lowering of arms for some time.

“I had been thinking about getting closer for a long time. Relations had to be resumed for many reasons. Barca as an institution must have good relations with the institutions. There is a good relationship with both Tebas and Rubiales and it is good for everyone.”

He even admitted that the two are somewhat similar, in their manner of expression if not their views.

“With Javier, he is a person you can talk to. He is vehement and I am a bit too. We have also talked about the issue of the Super League. He knows that we have no intention of stepping back. Despite the fact that there is a Super League , the national leagues must continue to be respected. Javier Tebas has experience and thinks that the league will have no place. I think we should talk so that it is harmonised.”

Meanwhile relations with Real Madrid have been strained since Los Blancos presented themselves as a damaged party in the legal investigation over the Negreira case. But Laporta maintains that they are still on speaking terms.

“We talked with Florentino about the Super League and we will see each other on the tour of the United States. The relationship with him is one of institutional harmony and we agree that the Super League can be important for the sustainability of football.”

That is despite the fact that Real Madrid President Florentino Perez did not attend El Clasico at Camp Nou for the first time in decades. Laporta also said that Real Madrid had been historically favoured over the years, while Los Blancos released a video accusing Barcelona of being the favoured team of former dictator Francisco Franco, who banned the language of Catalan and punished those who spoke it.

Laporta admitted he was not convinced by their reasons for getting involved.

“It hurt me and I said as much. They gave me their explanations but well…”

It has been remarked often that Laporta is if nothing else, a good politician. When it suits him, he will take a position, and right now it suits Barcelona not to be at war with La Liga. Which is the de facto position.