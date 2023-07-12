Barcelona President Joan Laporta claims they have better team than Real Madrid

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has told the media that they have a better team than Real Madrid.

The Blaugrana secured the La Liga title over their rivals last season, and beat them on three of the five occasions that they faced each other, although their most recent meeting was a resounding victory for Real Madrid.

Laporta told Sport that even on an individual level, they were better.

“We have a better team than Madrid and, individually, we are also better with than our rivals by a distance. As a member and a fan I am very satisfied with the team we are building.”

Barcelona are not finished their business yet either, according to Laporta, but he said he was pleased with their first two recruits.

“We already have a very competitive team. We have won the Spanish League and we can continue exercising dominance in this competition. I am focused on making a good team over signing individuals. We have signed Gundogan and Inigo Martinez and they will give us great performance like the others that will come.”

Barcelona have since confirmed the signing of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque, although his arrival is not expected until 2024, due to their financial struggles.

Real Madrid have invested in excess of €130m already, by bringing in Brahim Diaz, Arda Guler, Fran Garcia, Joselu Mato and Jude Bellingham.