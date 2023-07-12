Barcelona announce Tottenham Hotspur as opponents for historic season opener

Barcelona have announced that Tottenham Hotspur will be their opponents for the Joan Gamper trophy this summer, where the club will present the squad to the fans ahead of the season.

The match will take place on the 8th of August at 20:00 CEST, with newly-appointed Ange Postecoglou bringing Tottenham to Camp Nou for the Gamper trophy for the second time, the first being in 1986.

Last season saw Barcelona dismantle Pumas 6-0, and Tottenham are one of five English sides to play the trophy, but never played Barcelona after being knocked out by PSV Eindhoven in a four-team tournament with Milan. The match will of course take place at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys at Montjuic, as renovation work on Camp Nou continues.

Traditionally the match sees the squad captains and manager say a few words about the upcoming campaign to the fans ahead of the new season on their objectives. Two years previously Barcelona Femeni held their Gamper match at the same time, but it does not look as if that will be the case this time round.