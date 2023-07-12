Atletico Madrid concern rises as injury prone midfielder exits training

Atletico Madrid have been beset by injuries in recent years, and already the rigorous methods of fitness coach Profe Ortega are taking their toll.

Los Colchoneros are notoriously intense in the workload they give players, and while over the years that has been a benefit, few teams were as hurt by injuries over the last two seasons.

That was the case for Marcos Llorente last campaign, who ended up missing 19 games through injury. A key part of their title-winning team three years back Diego Simeone has not been able to rely on him in recent years.

As per Diario AS, Llorente left training early on in the session on Tuesday, with muscle discomfort. They highlight that all precautions will be taken with Llorente, but it will increase fears that he may not be over his injury issues.

Young midfielder Pablo Barrios also left training early with muscle problems, and he is set to undergo tests to see the extent of any injury.

It is early stages, and it may be that these issues are just part and parcel of preseason, with no apparent major injuries present. Yet many of their squad failed to hit 100% before the World Cup last season, and paid the consequences in injuries.