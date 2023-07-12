Aston Villa leading the race to sign Joao Felix this summer – report

Joao Felix does not appear to have a future at Atletico Madrid. He recently lost his number seven jersey, which was given to Antoine Griezmann, and he was ordered to train alongside academy players during pre-season training earlier this week.

As such, he could be on his way out this summer. He has been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the last few weeks, although neither side’s interest in particularly advanced at this stage.

Instead, it is Aston Villa that are ahead of the rest in the race to sign Felix, as reported by Marca. The Premier League side, who signed Pau Torres from Villarreal on Tuesday, could offer the Portuguese a way out of Atletico.

Felix recently turned down Villa as he wants to play in the Champions League next season. However, he may be more open to the move later this summer if interest in his services remains scarce.

Atletico Madrid are looking to get Felix out of the club in the next few weeks, although it remains to be seen whether that ends up being the case.