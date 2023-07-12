Aston Villa confirm signing of Villarreal defender Pau Torres

Aston Villa have confirmed a deal to sign Pau Torres from Villarreal.

The 26-year-old central defender had just a year left on his Villarreal deal, and although neither side confirmed a fee, it has been widely reported he will cost €32.5m plus €5m in variables.

Torres reunites with former Villarreal manager Unai Emery, who can now form a backline almost exclusively of La Liga players from a year ago, alongside Alex Moreno and Diego Carlos.

Official, confirmed. Pau Torres joins Aston Villa on permanent deal from Villarreal for €32.5m fee plus €5m add ons. 🟣🔵 #AVFC Sealed and completed. pic.twitter.com/PnW3zEfFhW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2023

Villa did not confirm a contract length for Torres. Villarreal have now taken in over €70m in fees alongside the deal for Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea. Their next priority will be to put some of that money towards central defence, where the ageing Raul Albiol, Jorge Cuenca and Aissa Mandi competing for a spot.

Torres was a stalwart at Villarreal, having come through the system as a local boy and gone on to make 173 appearances, as well as lifting the Europa League and reaching the Champions League semi-finals.