Arda Guler determined to secure legendary status at Real Madrid

Earlier this month, Arda Guler became Real Madrid’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window, joining Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, and Joselu Mato in making the move to Los Blancos.

Guler has already made an impressive start to life at Real Madrid, as he undertakes the opening stages of his first pre-season at the club. He will hope to carry this on into the new season, which begins next month.

Speaking to Real Madrid’s official media (via MD), Guler outlined his lofty personal ambitions for his time in the Spanish capital.

“I want to enter the history of Real Madrid, I would like to be a legend.

“This club has won many titles. Seeing all their European Cups is an amazing feeling. I have come to Real Madrid, a very important club, to work and evolve in my game and in my sporting career.”

Much is expected of Guler, who turned down Barcelona in order to sign for Real Madrid. He is already a legend in the eyes of Madridistas because of this, and he will hope to continue that viewpoint on the pitch.