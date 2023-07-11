Sevilla set €60m asking price for in-demand duo as preparations are made for significant departures

Having won the Europa League for the seventh time during the 2022-23 season, Sevilla are hoping to use that momentum to catapult them into the battle for the Champions League places next season.

Jose Luis Mendilibar worked wonders during his two-month spell in charge last season, and he has been rewarded with the job on a full-time basis. Under his stewardship, Sevilla will fancy their chances of another successful campaign.

However, they could be set to lose two important players this summer, as Youssef En-Nesyri and Yassine Bounou have both been linked with moves away. The Moroccan duo are expected to be under offer on multiple occasions over the next few weeks.

As such, Sevilla have set their asking prices for both players, with Diario AS reporting that they will demand €40m for En-Nesyri and €20m for Bono.

With Marko Dimtrovic likely to remain as number one for next season, Sevilla will surely be more open to selling Bono, although they are still looking to get a fair price for the 32-year-old. In En-Nesyri’s case, it would surely be harder to replace him.