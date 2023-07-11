Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti discards two players on day one of preseason

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti doesn’t appear to hold a major say in the transfer dealings of the club lately. With the exception of Joselu Mato, all of the deals they have done this summer are long-term strategic additions.

However he has been more able to express his true feelings on departures from the squad. As per Cadena SER, Alvaro Odriozola and Jesus Vallejo have been aware that they are not wanted by Ancelotti for the past year. This preseason has seen that message reiterated.

The Italian used the two for a combined 180 minutes last season, and while former Real Sociedad full-back Odriozola is more likely to look for an exit, Vallejo appears quite content at Los Blancos. He has a contract until 2025, while Odriozola’s ends next summer. The former has been linked to the club he came through at, Real Sociedad, or a move back to Serie A.

This news is no surprise to anyone keeping across the situation, but Los Blancos will want to move them on if possible. Both were promising talents in the Spanish game, but an initial failure to make the step up, followed by a lack of game time which stunted their development.