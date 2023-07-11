Real Madrid handling Jude Bellingham with kid gloves as knee injury issues persist

Real Madrid’s first team returned this week for the start of their pre-season schedule, and one of those present at Valdebabas is new signing Jude Bellingham.

The 20-year-old, whose move from Borussia Dortmund was confirmed earlier this summer, is beginning his first pre-season at Los Blancos, although unlike his new teammates, he is not taking full part in training.

As revealed by Relevo, Bellingham is still nursing the knee injury which plagued him during his final matches at Dortmund, and club officials are keen to take extra care in order to not cause extra damage.

Bellingham, who was absent from group training on Tuesday, has been training alone this week in order to not put any undue stress on his knee. Despite this, Real Madrid are not concerned about the matter, and they still expect the English international to be available for their tour of the US.

There is certainly much excitement among Real Madrid supporters as they wait to see Bellingham play in the famous white jersey for the first time. Despite these injury issues, that should happen later this month.