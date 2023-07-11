Rafa Mir keen on Valencia return as Sevilla set asking price

Sevilla are looking to engineer a number of exits this summer, as they cut their squad down from 35 players. One of those likely to be out the door appears to be Rafa Mir.

The 26-year-old arrived with great promise four years previously, but has never been able to put together a consistent run of form. Mir has just 21 goals in 83 appearances and four seasons, which were underwhelming to say the least.

Jose Luis Mendilibar has no intention of keeping Mir on their books. Marca say that Ajax are interested in him, but Mir wants to remain in La Liga and is keen on a return to Valencia, where he came through the academy.

Vamos Mi Sevilla say that Sevilla would accept as little as €4m for Mir, for whom they simply want to cover his ammortisation from his final year of contract and salary, after €16m move from Wolves. Los Che would rather a loan deal though, if possible.

Currently Mir is an unreliable goalscorer, but he does still have the pace, size and ability to strike a ball. If he can put that game together and convert the chances he gets on the end of it, then Mir could be a top addition for a Valencia squad in desperate need of goals.

Image via y CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images