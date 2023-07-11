Paris Saint-Germain to open negotiations over new Kylian Mbappe deal in coming days – French source

The constant mill of information surrounding Kylian Mbappe’s future continues to churn. The latest briefing is that Paris Saint-Germain are not going to give up the ghost.

According to RMC Sport in France, PSG will open talks with Mbappe over a new contract that will last until 2025 – a one-year extension.

However they are willing to put anything on the table in this new deal, and are looking to pull out all the stops. That includes financial incentives of course, but even facilitating a departure next summer in writing.

They also feel that Ziad Hammoud, formerly of BeIn Sports but recently hired as Mbappe’s business manager, could facilitate negotiations somewhat. Clearly he holds good relations with Mbappe, but having worked for many years as head of the Qatari-owned BeIn Group, also has close ties with the PSG hierarchy.

From their point of view, Mbappe and his family feel they have been crystal clear about their desire to see out this season and leave for free at the end of the coming season.

PSG CEO gave Mbappe an ultimatum around a week ago that he should renew his deal or leave this summer via a sale, but realistically, Mbappe holds all the cards. Having seeming pulled off the impossible and retained Mbappe last summer though, it would be no surpise if PSG tried until the end. Real Madrid wait patiently.