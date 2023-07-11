Liverpool insider says Fede Valverde move has ‘no chance’

Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde has his work cut out to keep his place in midfield next season, but is unlikely to leave the club nevertheless.

Liverpool insider Neil Jones has told Empire of the Kop that there is almost no chance of a deal happening.

“If they don’t appreciate him then Liverpool aren’t doing their job properly, are they? I don’t think there’s any chance Liverpool are going to sign Federico Valverde, unless something massive was to happen in terms of five or six players leaving the club for £200m.”

Liverpool and Chelsea have both been linked with moves for Valverde, although it hasn’t gone far beyond that, with the player himself rejecting approaches before they got going.

“He’s a brilliant player, been huge for Real Madrid. I think he was probably their best player in the Champions League final against Liverpool, he was one of their key players in that run to the final. I’d be amazed if Real Madrid were prepared to let him go at this stage, like Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, like the younger lads who play in the forward areas in Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo.”

“I think Real Madrid are building a future that involves Valverde. It would be a nice one to dream about from a Liverpool perspective and if you offered Liverpool the chance and said ‘Federico Valverde’s out of work and he fancies playing for you’, I think the club would jump at it. Unfortunately, I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Valverde must battle for a spot in central midfield with Tchouameni, Camavinga, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Jude Belllingham. It may see him move to a right midfield position once again, but with Rodrygo Goes, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler also looking for game time there, Vaverde will have to lift his game again to persuade Carlo Ancelotti that he deserves his spot.

