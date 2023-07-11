Lionel Messi leaves fans bewildered after posting snap of unusual knees

Lionel Messi is set to begin the next chapter of this illustrious career this month. The Argentine international recently announced that he would be joining Inter Miami – rejecting Barcelona in the process – following the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract.

For the time being, Messi is still on his holidays, and he recently posted a picture to Instagram showing him as much. However, the scenic background was not the focus on much attention, but rather a part of the 36-year-old’s body.

The eyes of many users were drawn towards Messi’s, which appeared to be unusually shaped. One said that they looked “deformed”, while others questioned whether it was normal.

Luckily for Messi’s many fans, the condition of his knees are absolutely fine. As covered by RAC1, the reasons for the unusual shape is because the inner shape of Messi’s quadriceps are greatly developed, more so than the typical standard for footballers.

It means that Messi’s return to football, which will come later this summer, is in no danger. The former Barcelona forward will be hoping to hit the ground running at Inter Miami when his spell does get underway.