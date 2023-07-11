La Liga Transfer Round-Up: Real Betis look at two former players, Las Palmas make first major signing

While Kylian Mbappe is grabbing all of the headlines, there is plenty going on throughout the rest of the league, and in far quicker fashion. Here are some of the stories of the day from La Liga.

Barcelona

As has been noted previously, there is plenty of interest in youngster Pablo Torre, who will likely leave on loan this summer in search of minutes. Girona, Valencia and Villarreal are all sniffing around, as per Marca.

Getafe

Jose Bordalas is interested in bringing Real Sociedad left-back Diego Rico to Madrid. Rico signed a new deal until 2025 recently, but is thought to be expendable for La Real.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas have made their first big move by bringing in Daley Sinkgraven from Bayer Leverkusen. The versatile former Ajax player is technically adept and has been operating at left-back for Leverkusen. He signs on for two seasons on a free, and will compete with Sergi Cardona.

Real Betis

Real Betis are looking much more active in the market, after reports of an agreement for Alex Collado.

Now Sport say that they are interested in bringing back former central defender Marc Bartra after just a year away at Trabzonspor – something he is open to. He has rescinded his deal with the Turkish side.

He probably isn’t the replacement for Luiz Felipe, who has been linked with West Ham. If they are interested, they will likely have to pay a pretty penny for Felipe, who is arguably the best of their two remaining central defenders at this time.

Meanwhile Marca also say that they have communicated their interest to Tottenham Hotspur about loaning Giovani Lo Celso again. The Argentine midfielder finished his deal with Villarreal this summer, and was very effective in his year at Betis.

Villarreal

After he finished his loan at Levante, veteran midfielder Vicente Iborra has left to join Olympiakos in Greece. The imposing 35-year-old links up with Diego Martinez.