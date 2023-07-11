Joao Felix expected to leave Atletico Madrid before the start of next season – report

This week, Atletico Madrid’s pre-season preparations got underway, and Joao Felix was present, despite intense speculation over his future at the club.

With Chelsea having turned down the chance to sign him following his loan spell, Felix returned to his parent club, although he is not expected to remain there by the end of the summer transfer window.

According to Relevo, Atletico will look to move Felix and Renan Lodi on before the start of the LaLiga season next month. Both players are not in Diego Simeone’s plans going forward, so deals will look to be agreed in the next few weeks.

The problem for Atletico is that no clubs want to match their valuation for either player, and especially Felix. Another loan move for both could be likely, and the Portuguese has been linked with a sensational return to Benfica.

It remains to be seen what happens with Felix and Lodi over the next few weeks, but one thing is for certain: their Atletico Madrid careers are all-but over.