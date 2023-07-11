Joan Laporta reveals that LaLiga had approved Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona

For much of the first half of 2023, there had been continued speculation over the future of Lionel Messi. The Argentine had decided against renewing his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and as a result, rumours over his next club began to spread like wildfire.

Barcelona were one of the clubs very interested in signing Messi, and they had been in pole position to re-sign the Argentine. However, he opted to reject a return to Catalonia as concerns of not being registered had arisen in his mind.

Instead, Messi joined Inter Miami, but Joan Laporta has now revealed that LaLiga had given Barcelona approval to re-sign Messi this summer.

🚨 Laporta: "We had the authorization from La Liga to fit Leo's contract. It was something that was discussed with Jorge and everything was defined." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 11, 2023

Messi’s reservations over a return to Barcelona largely centred around this issue, but it now appears that it would not have been a problem at all for the Blaugrana to re-sign their greatest ever player.

Barcelona have since moved on from the Messi saga, although their registration issues, which seemingly weren’t too bad earlier this summer, are still prevalent.