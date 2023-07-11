€20m asking price halting Atletico Madrid sale

Atletico Madrid look as if they have their priorities clear for this transfer window, but they may have to alter some of their demands.

It appears that Joao Felix is highly likely to be on his way out of the club this summer, with disquiet growing about his return already since his return. He has supposedly spent the early days of preseason hanging around with another potential departure in Renan Lodi.

The Brazilian left-back is slated for an exit following a decent loan spell at Nottingham Forest. With Atletico having brought in Javi Galan though, it seems clear that he will be competing for a starting spot with Reinildo Mandava next season though.

Forest were interested in having Lodi back according to Marca, as were Marcelino Garcia Toral’s Olympique Marseille, but both have been turned off by the €20m price tag that Atletico have set for the Brazil international, who is now 25.

It appears Los Rojiblancos may have to lower their demands to make the deal happen. They are likely waiting for a Premier League side to get a little more desperate to solve their left-back issues. But sides from any other country are unlikely to hit that figure for a player who Atletico have just seen fit to replace with the 28-year-old Galan.