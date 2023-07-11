Celta Vigo may be forced to drop asking price for Gabri Veiga as they await bids

Celta Vigo have grand plans to revamp their squad this summer, but they willl need funds to do so. Currently, they are without the source of income they were banking on.

Star left-back Javi Galan has left for Atletico Madrid, but with Manu Sanchez coming the other way, it is not expected to be a major financial boost.

Breakout midfielder Gabri Veiga very much looked as if he would be moving on for his €40m release clause earlier in the summer – President Carlos Mourino said as much – but so far the move is yet to materialise.

Speaking to Caught Offside on his Substack Column, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Celta might be forced to lower their demands.

“Many clubs are following Gabri Veiga situation, still no official bids have been sent to Celta.”

“I’m told clubs feel they can make it with bids below €40m release clause now. No preference from the player but really many clubs have looked into it including Chelsea, Manchester City (now focused on Josko Gvardiol), Liverpool weeks ago, who are now focused on different players…”

It is damaging news for Celta, who will not want to lose out on too much of that €40m clause. Veiga is no doubt worth it in the current climate too, but it looks as if market forces may dictate that h¡s price is lowered.

Their biggest issue is that other clubs will likely know that their rebuild is dependent on that income. Manager Rafael Benitez had opened the door to Veiga remaining at the club over the summer, but his and the club’s plans will be dramatically altered should that be the case.