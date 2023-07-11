Carlo Ancelotti to stand trial after being accused of defrauding almost €400k – report

Carlo Ancelotti is currently preparing for the third season of his second spell as Real Madrid head coach, which is also likely to be his last, following speculation that he has agreed to take over as Brazil manager next summer.

For the time being, Ancelotti’s full focus will be on next season with Real Madrid, although some of his attention will have to be divided towards an incident which took place during his first spell in charge at Los Blancos.

As reported by El Mundo (via MD), Ancelotti has been accused of defrauding the Spanish Treasury of €386,361 back in 2014. The funds relate to his image rights at the time.

The judge in his case has concluded that Ancelotti did hide this money, so the case will move forward to trial, although it is not yet known when the Italian will have to be present in court.

There is good news for Ancelotti, as he has been cleared of a similar charge from 2015. Still, the Real Madrid head coach will have to deal with the matter at some point, which is far from ideal for him.