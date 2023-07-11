Cadiz set to address major need with loan signing of talented defender

Cadiz have replaced one of their biggest losses of the summer by bringing in left-back Javi Hernandez from Leganes.

The former Real Madrid Castilla full-back was part of the Girona side that secured a 10th place finish last season. Hernandez was for the most part impressive, battling it out with another former Castilla left-back in Miguel Gutierrez, in an attacking side under Michel Sanchez.

No doubt at Cadiz he will be asked to do plenty more defending. He will likely be the straight replacement for Pacha Espino, who has left the club on a free. The Uruguayan was an essential part of the Yellow Submarine, and without him, Hernandez will have major boots to fill.

The deal is an initial loan with an option to buy, the price of which Diario AS say will be between €2-4m, and 50% of which would go to Real Madrid, who still own 50% of his rights.

As mentioned, it will not be an easy job to replace Espino, but Cadiz fans will no doubt feel this is a reasonably good attempt within their means. Finding an alternative was perhaps top of Cadiz’s transfer needs this summer.