Cadiz eyeing up move for former Barcelona youngster as replacement for departing winger

Cadiz have made a flying start to the summer transfer window, as they look to consolidate their place in LaLiga after narrowing avoiding relegation last season.

Four players have already been signed (Gonzalo Escalante, Sergi Guardiola, Roger Marti and Darwin Machis) although that will soon be five as a deal has been agreed to sign left-back Javi Hernandez. Despite this, their business is far from over.

With Theo Bongonda expected to join Spartak Moscow in the coming days, Cadiz are on the lookout for a new winger. They have already been linked with Barcelona’s Estanis Pedrola, and according to MD, they are now plotting a move for Sevilla youngster Luismi Cruz.

Luismi, who spent last season on loan at Barcelona, will be allowed to leave this summer on another temporary deal as he is not in Jose Mendilibar’s plans. Cadiz will certainly believe that they are well-placed to sign him up.