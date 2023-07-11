Brahim Diaz reveals advice from Carlo Ancelotti as he begins second spell at Real Madrid

It has been a very fast start to the summer transfer window for Real Madrid. Five players have join the club already, and one of those to do so is a familiar face: Brahim Diaz.

Brahim joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019, although he failed to set the world alight in his first season. He was subsequently sent on loan to AC Milan, where he has spent the last three seasons.

However, he is now back at Real Madrid, and he is one of a few players to have begun pre-season at Valdebabas this week. The 23-year-old has spoken to the club’s official media channels (via MD) about his return to Los Blancos.

“My return (to Real Madrid) being very good. I like this group, and I have had the chance to meet my new teammates. The group is incredible and we are looking forward to the games in pre-season. I’m very happy because this is where I want to be.”

Brahim also revealed what his new head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has asked of him.

“He asks me to enjoy, to be myself and bring out my best version. I want to help the team in any way I can, and I hope to learn a lot from the great players. I’m very happy to be working with Ancelotti.”

Brahim will hope to have a big impact at Real Madrid this season, and that will start with pre-season, which is firmly underway at Valdebabas.