Bayern Munich re-enter the race to sign Sevilla goalkeeper this summer

This summer’s transfer window will be a very important one for Sevilla. On the back of their Europa League triumph in May, Los Nervionenses will be hoping to continue that momentum into the new season.

Sevilla’s financial situation continues to be rather precarious, and with three signings having already arrived, there will need to be departures in order for Jose Luis Mendilibar, now head coach on a permanent basis, to do all of his desired business.

One of those that is likely to leave is Yassine Bounou. Mendilibar preferred Marko Dmitrovic, whom he worked with at Eibar, to the Moroccan international when he arrived in late-March, and he is expected to continue as first-choice goalkeeper into next season.

As such, Bono could well be sold, after having already attracted interest from clubs such as Inter Milan and Tottenham Hotspur, Relevo have reported that Bayern Munich have also entered the race to sign him.

With Yann Sommer looking like joining Inter this summer, Bayern could look to replace him with Bono. However, he previously rejected a move to the German champions back in January, although as he is now no longer number one at Sevilla, the situation could be different this time.