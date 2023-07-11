Barcelona working on loan exit as €40m asking price scares off interest

Barcelona have had a much quieter summer than many expected, at least since Lionel Messi decided he would be heading to Inter Miami. A large part of the reason for that is the lack of sales coming into the club, leading them to look for less ideal solutions.

That is the case for Ferran Torres. The 23-year-old has had a disappointing 18 months at Barcelona since arriving from Manchester City. Under Pep Guardiola he was versatile and free-scoring, but last season he managed just 6 goal contributions in 33 appearances.

The Blaugrana would be open to a sale, but given his poor form, they are unlikely to get what they want for him. Torres has a minimum price of €40m, as any lower would mean making a loss on him.

🚨 Barcelona are working on a loan with a purchase option for Ferran Torres. That's because Barça can't afford to sell him for less than €40m. Right now, Torres' intention is to convince Xavi, but he already knows about the club's plans. @sport 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/xaLiZSJfdT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 11, 2023

As such, Sport say that they are working on a loan exit for Torres. With the return of Ez Abde, Lamine Yamal coming through, Ansu Fati unlikely to leave and Raphinha, Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Robert Lewandowski all competing for minutes, Torres’ chances are likely to be limited.

The Spanish international is aware of those intentions, but intends to try and convince Xavi Hernandez in preseason that he is one of the players worth keeping around.

From the club’s point of view, they do not want to see Torres’ value drop even further, and as such want him to show his worth again elsewhere.

Ultimately, as with many if Barcelona’s best-hatched plans, its success depends on their ability to persuade him to accept an exit, even if just on loan. Torres will have seen Ansu Fati’s stance and likely felt that he too deserves the chance to make it.