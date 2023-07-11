Barcelona to open contract talks with player of the season candidate from La Liga title win

Barcelona are set to open talks with goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen over a new contract.

The German shot-stopper was arguably the best he has ever been domestically last season, proving the crucial ingredient in an historic defence, which ultimately was the decisive factor in their capturing of the La Liga title. During the first 33 games of the league season ter Stegen conceded just 11 times, something his saves were a large part of. Along with Antoine Griezmann, many believe he was the best in the division.

With a deal until 2025 currently, Marca say that Barcelona have opened talks over a new deal until 2028. That would take him until he was 36.

While in some senses this is a reward, there is a good chance that Barcelona may try to structure his money differently, or outright reduce his wages, as one of the major earners in the squad. However the Madrid paper say that both parties are looking to get a deal done, in ter Stegen’s case the deal would give him long-term security, and not too many issues are predicted.

Ter Stegen is set to become the Vice-Captain to Sergi Roberto this season as the second-longest serving player in the squad. He has taken a step forward in terms of his leadership role with the departure of the likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and now Sergio Busquets. It appears as if a prosperous relationship is set to continue until the twilight of ter Stegen’s career.