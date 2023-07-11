Barcelona set to complete signing of promising Spanish youngster for bargain price of €200k

As one of the biggest clubs in world football, Barcelona are always on the lookout for exciting young players that they can instil at their famous La Masia academy.

It is an area in which Barcelona are very active. Having signed Lucas Roman in January, they also captured Mikayil Faye from the second division in Croatia.

Barcelona could be about to secure their next youngster signing, with Marca reporting that they have activated the release clause of Alvaro Perez Campo, more commonly known as Trilli. The 20-year-old is very highly-rated at Deportivo La Coruna, where he has been a regular starter in the first team.

Trilli’s release clause at Depor is just €200k, which is a fee that Barcelona are more than able to afford, despite their financial problems. They are expected to complete the transfer in the next few days, and the young right-back will initially join up with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic side.